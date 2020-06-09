Episode 225: Worshiping with the Woke Faithful

A crowd of over a thousand people kneel and chant on Woodward Avenue to protest against racial inequality at a rally in Birmingham, Mich., June 7, 2020. (Emily Elconin/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the calls around the country for disbanding police forces, the New York Times revolt, and the eerily religious quality of the recent protests.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Jack Fowler’s work on the webathon.

• Charlie: Andy McCarthy “What Is Fact Checking without Facts?”

• Jim: MBD’s tribute to Anthony Bourdain.

Light items:

• Rich: The Muppet Show.

• Charlie: Stomp Rockets.

• Jim: Going to a crowded restaurant.

Sponsors:

Donors Trust

Bahnsen Group/Covid and Markets

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.