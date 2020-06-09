Podcasts The Editors

Episode 225: Worshiping with the Woke Faithful

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
A crowd of over a thousand people kneel and chant on Woodward Avenue to protest against racial inequality at a rally in Birmingham, Mich., June 7, 2020. (Emily Elconin/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the calls around the country for disbanding police forces, the New York Times revolt, and the eerily religious quality of the recent protests.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Jack Fowler’s work on the webathon.
• Charlie: Andy McCarthy “What Is Fact Checking without Facts?
• Jim: MBD’s tribute to Anthony Bourdain.

Light items:
• Rich: The Muppet Show.
• Charlie: Stomp Rockets.
• Jim: Going to a crowded restaurant.

Sponsors:
Donors Trust
Bahnsen Group/Covid and Markets

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Our Civil War of Stupidity

By
For a brief moment, we had a broad, bipartisan national consensus that the police should not kill those in their custody. Then, our warring factions of idiots went and ruined it. On May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did something terrible, pressing his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck ... Read More
U.S.

Of Course It Is ‘About the Flag’

By
Last week, Drew Brees said he would “never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, or our country.” Standing for the flag “shows unity, it shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution” to the various ... Read More
