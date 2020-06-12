Episode 227: The Row Rowling Hath Wraught

J. K. Rowling in New York City, 2016 (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss this moment of cultural riot we’re in, what we should do about Confederate statues and symbols, and how to view the developing situation in Portland.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Camden’s police force

• Charlie: Kyle Smith’s piece “Insanity at the Poetry Foundation”

• MBD: Rich’s column “A Presidency Is a Terrible Thing to Waste”

Light items:

• Rich: Being on hold.

• Charlie: Happy Meals.

• MBD: Wall maps.

