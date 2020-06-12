Podcasts The Editors

Episode 227: The Row Rowling Hath Wraught

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
J. K. Rowling in New York City, 2016 (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss this moment of cultural riot we’re in, what we should do about Confederate statues and symbols, and how to view the developing situation in Portland.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Camden’s police force
• Charlie: Kyle Smith’s piece “Insanity at the Poetry Foundation
• MBD: Rich’s column “A Presidency Is a Terrible Thing to Waste

Light items:
• Rich: Being on hold.
• Charlie: Happy Meals.
• MBD: Wall maps.

Sponsors:
Bound By Oath podcast from the Institute for Justice
Freedom Fest: use code REVIEW75 before June 29 and receive $75 off your registration!

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Backlash Is Coming

By
On the menu today: Some of the protesters in the streets seem quite convinced that violence will intimidate the rest of society into giving them what they want. That is as historically ignorant as their decision to deface the statues of abolitionists in the name of racial justice. The Backlash to Violent ... Read More
U.S.

The Backlash Is Coming

By
On the menu today: Some of the protesters in the streets seem quite convinced that violence will intimidate the rest of society into giving them what they want. That is as historically ignorant as their decision to deface the statues of abolitionists in the name of racial justice. The Backlash to Violent ... Read More
U.S.

The Un-American Confederacy

By
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
U.S.

The Un-American Confederacy

By
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Pete Davidson Still Isn’t Funny

By
If you’ve found Pete Davidson irritating on Saturday Night Live, you’re in for a surprise with his autobiographically tinged comedy feature The King of Staten Island: In the movie he’s irritating in a completely different way. Childish and manic on SNL, Davidson plays a sullen depressive in the film, ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Pete Davidson Still Isn’t Funny

By
If you’ve found Pete Davidson irritating on Saturday Night Live, you’re in for a surprise with his autobiographically tinged comedy feature The King of Staten Island: In the movie he’s irritating in a completely different way. Childish and manic on SNL, Davidson plays a sullen depressive in the film, ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
U.S.

On Name Changing and Statue Toppling

By
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ... Read More
Loading...