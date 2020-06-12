Episode 227: The Row Rowling Hath Wraught

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss this moment of cultural riot we’re in, what we should do about Confederate statues and symbols, and how to view the developing situation in Portland.
On the menu today: Some of the protesters in the streets seem quite convinced that violence will intimidate the rest of society into giving them what they want. That is as historically ignorant as their decision to deface the statues of abolitionists in the name of racial justice.
The Department of Health and Human Services has just announced a rule undoing an Obama-administration policy that had redefined “sex” to include “gender identity” and “termination of pregnancy” for purposes of nondiscrimination under the Affordable Care Act.
Last summer I had the pleasure of driving through a particularly beautiful part of eastern Tennessee. Slaloming through the Smoky Mountains, I was struck by what can only be described as a kind of patriotic schizophrenia on display outside one of the houses. I was used to seeing both the Stars and Stripes and the ...
Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, could receive a $1 million pension even if he is ultimately convicted.
Chauvin, 44, can legally file for pension benefits once he turns 50, the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association said.
If you’ve found Pete Davidson irritating on Saturday Night Live, you’re in for a surprise with his autobiographically tinged comedy feature The King of Staten Island: In the movie he’s irritating in a completely different way.
General David Petraeus wrote an impassioned article in the Atlantic this week about the need to change the names of military bases that for over a century have been named after Confederate generals and to recalibrate iconic remembrances such as statues commemorating Robert E. Lee at West Point — points of ...
A Minneapolis manufacturing company whose plant was set on fire by rioters plans to leave the city, saying that city officials afforded them no assistance in handling the destruction.
Editor's Note: A wave of “cancellations” has swept the U.S. and Europe. Compiled here is a list of people, monuments, and artistic works that have been the targets. The events are listed in reverse chronological order, although some incidents do overlap. This list will be updated as the cancellations ...
Protesters have defaced a statue of Philadelphia abolitionist Matthias Baldwin, dousing it with paint and spray-painting the word "colonizer" on the pedestal.
