Podcasts The Editors

Episode 228: Vexed by the Text

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
(Bill Chizek/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling and what’s going on as states begin to reopen.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Jerry Hendrix’s forthcoming piece in the new issue.
• Charlie: Jim Geraghty
• MBD: Dan McLaughlin’s piece on yesterday’s Court decision.

Light items:
• Rich: Historian Jeremy Black.
• Charlie: The Legend of Zorro
• MBD: Sunderland ‘Til I Die

Sponsors:

  • Babbel: Go to Babbel.com, and use promo code EDITORS on your three month subscription.
  • Bombardier Press: Operation Jacknap

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Emperor’s New Law

By
In the television series Mrs. America, which dramatizes Phyllis Schlafly’s fight against the so-called Equal Rights Amendment, one character sneers that Mrs. Schlafly doesn’t know what is actually in the proposed amendment, that she is making exaggerated claims about what it would do if enacted. Another ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Supreme Court Redefines Sex

By
In the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Congress took the unprecedented step of inserting federal anti-discrimination law into purely private employment decisions. It did so to address an urgent national crisis: the long shadow of state-backed racial discrimination. A mischievous opponent of the bill added “sex” to ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Supreme Court Redefines Sex

By
In the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Congress took the unprecedented step of inserting federal anti-discrimination law into purely private employment decisions. It did so to address an urgent national crisis: the long shadow of state-backed racial discrimination. A mischievous opponent of the bill added “sex” to ... Read More
Loading...