Episode 230: Gator Bait-and-Switch

In the wave of cancellations sweeping America, Confederate statues have been particularly hard hit.
They have been graffitied, assaulted, and torn down, while authorities rush to remove them.
For his part, President Donald Trump has been a steadfast defender of the statues and other forms of recognition of ...
John Bolton has written the harshest book about a sitting president by one of his former top advisers that anyone has ever seen — or should hope to see.
Bolton is a longtime friend of this publication and we take his honesty as a given. Any credibility contest between him and Donald Trump is laughably ...
Unlike coups or political revolutions, cultural revolutions don’t just change governments or leaders. Instead, they try to redefine entire societies. Their leaders call them “holistic” and “systematic.”
Cultural revolutionaries attack the very referents of our daily lives. The Jacobins’ so-called ...
If you’ve ever seen the Stone Mountain carving of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson in Georgia, you’ll never forget it. I saw it as a boy, having no idea what it meant or much knowledge about the trio it celebrated, but it has stuck in my mind like few sites I’ve ever seen. It is the ...
On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to review all ten of the Second Amendment cases it had pending on its docket. Though the cases presented different fact patterns and procedural postures, the Court simply refused to weigh in on any of them. There seems to be one likely reason: Chief Justice Roberts does not ...
Policymaking is hard.
Conservatives who were snorting in self-satisfaction over Donald Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court have been bitterly disappointed this week, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing an opinion exnihilating into the federal law a new set of claims for homosexuals and transgender people ...
A number of Atlanta police officers did not show up for their Wednesday-night shifts in protest of murder charges brought against a former officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks after he resisted arrest.
Hours after Fulton County district attorney Paul L. Howard said officer Garrett Rolfe would be charged ...
On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s prohibition on sex discrimination in employment also prohibits such discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and “transgender status.”
In his dissent, Justice Samuel Alito warned that the decision presents clear threats to ...
A group of congressional Democrats signed a letter on Wednesday demanding that the Department of Education allow males to participate in girls sports.
Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and 27 other Democratic members of Congress signed the letter, which stated that the department's order “discriminates ...
