Episode 230: Gator Bait-and-Switch

The Florida Gators mascots with the cheerleaders against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., Nov 2, 2019 (Matt Stamey/USA Today Sports)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the melee over John Bolton’s memoir, the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling on DACA, and how our current moral panic engulfed the Florida Gators.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: NR’s Cancel Counter

• Charlie: MBD’s “Against the Universal DH”

• Jim: KDW’s “Conservatives, Show Up”

Light items:

• Rich: The seasons.

• Charlie: The massive rollercoaster being built at Islands of Adventure

• Jim: Vacation!

Sponsor:

Bound By Oath podcast from the Institute for Justice

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.