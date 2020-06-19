Podcasts The Editors

Episode 230: Gator Bait-and-Switch

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
The Florida Gators mascots with the cheerleaders against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., Nov 2, 2019 (Matt Stamey/USA Today Sports)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the melee over John Bolton’s memoir, the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling on DACA, and how our current moral panic engulfed the Florida Gators.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: NR’s Cancel Counter
• Charlie: MBD’s “Against the Universal DH
• Jim: KDW’s “Conservatives, Show Up

Light items:
• Rich: The seasons.
• Charlie: The massive rollercoaster being built at Islands of Adventure
• Jim: Vacation!

Sponsor:
Bound By Oath podcast from the Institute for Justice

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

White House

Bolton versus Trump

By
John Bolton has written the harshest book about a sitting president by one of his former top advisers that anyone has ever seen — or should hope to see. Bolton is a longtime friend of this publication and we take his honesty as a given. Any credibility contest between him and Donald Trump is laughably ... Read More
White House

Bolton versus Trump

By
John Bolton has written the harshest book about a sitting president by one of his former top advisers that anyone has ever seen — or should hope to see. Bolton is a longtime friend of this publication and we take his honesty as a given. Any credibility contest between him and Donald Trump is laughably ... Read More
Culture

What about Stone Mountain?

By
If you’ve ever seen the Stone Mountain carving of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson in Georgia, you’ll never forget it. I saw it as a boy, having no idea what it meant or much knowledge about the trio it celebrated, but it has stuck in my mind like few sites I’ve ever seen. It is the ... Read More
Culture

What about Stone Mountain?

By
If you’ve ever seen the Stone Mountain carving of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson in Georgia, you’ll never forget it. I saw it as a boy, having no idea what it meant or much knowledge about the trio it celebrated, but it has stuck in my mind like few sites I’ve ever seen. It is the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Conservatives, Show Up

By
Policymaking is hard. Conservatives who were snorting in self-satisfaction over Donald Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court have been bitterly disappointed this week, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing an opinion exnihilating into the federal law a new set of claims for homosexuals and transgender people ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Conservatives, Show Up

By
Policymaking is hard. Conservatives who were snorting in self-satisfaction over Donald Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court have been bitterly disappointed this week, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing an opinion exnihilating into the federal law a new set of claims for homosexuals and transgender people ... Read More
Loading...