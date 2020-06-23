Episode 231: Stand Up for Yourself, Please

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the current monument-defacement frenzy and the ridiculous media circus around Trump’s Tulsa rally.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: A back and forth he had with Kyle Smith
• Charlie: Rich’s piece on the statue of Thomas Jefferson
• MBD: Daniel Tenreiro’s piece on the China–India border clash
Light items:
• Rich: Questions you don’t ask Siri.
• Charlie: Ford v Ferrari
• MBD: The original Godzilla
Sponsors:
DoorDash: Download the app and use code EDITORS
Quip
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.