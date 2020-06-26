Episode 232: No Noose Is Good News

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss the Bubba Wallace non-troversy and the hypocritical difference in coverage given to Governors Cuomo and DeSantis.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith on Ricky Gervais
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin “Yes, Lincoln and the Union Freed the Slaves”
• Maddy: Cameron Hilditch “The Far Right’s People Problem”
Light items:
• Rich: Working outdoors
• Charlie: The Floor Is Lava
• Maddy: Mr. Jones
