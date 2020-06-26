Episode 232: No Noose Is Good News

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace during the Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., February 16, 2020 (Mike Dinovo/USA Today Sports)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss the Bubba Wallace non-troversy and the hypocritical difference in coverage given to Governors Cuomo and DeSantis.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Kyle Smith on Ricky Gervais

• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin “Yes, Lincoln and the Union Freed the Slaves”

• Maddy: Cameron Hilditch “The Far Right’s People Problem”

Light items:

• Rich: Working outdoors

• Charlie: The Floor Is Lava

• Maddy: Mr. Jones

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.