Podcasts The Editors

Episode 232: No Noose Is Good News

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace during the Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., February 16, 2020 (Mike Dinovo/USA Today Sports)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Maddy discuss the Bubba Wallace non-troversy and the hypocritical difference in coverage given to Governors Cuomo and DeSantis.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith on Ricky Gervais
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin “Yes, Lincoln and the Union Freed the Slaves
• Maddy: Cameron Hilditch “The Far Right’s People Problem

Light items:
• Rich: Working outdoors
• Charlie: The Floor Is Lava
• Maddy: Mr. Jones

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More
History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More
Film & TV

Covering for Stalin

By
Following the Bolshevik revolution of 1917, Ukraine failed to escape Soviet control. Stalin’s collectivization of the countryside saw the confiscation of private property and farms, as well as all food. This policy was enforced by state police and local activists and as a consequence, at least 4 million ... Read More
Film & TV

Covering for Stalin

By
Following the Bolshevik revolution of 1917, Ukraine failed to escape Soviet control. Stalin’s collectivization of the countryside saw the confiscation of private property and farms, as well as all food. This policy was enforced by state police and local activists and as a consequence, at least 4 million ... Read More
Culture

YouTube’s Transgender Problem

By
In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ... Read More
Culture

YouTube’s Transgender Problem

By
In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ... Read More
Loading...