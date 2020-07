U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he departs from the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 26, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Trump’s recent polling problems and the Supreme Court decisions handed down this week.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: David Harsanyi’s “Replace Everything Woodrow Wilson with Warren Harding”

• Charlie: Luther Abel’s “The Joy of Driving a Beater”

• Jim: Kyle Smith’s “The Year of Stupid”

Light items:

• Rich: Historian Gordon Woods

• Charlie: The weather

• Jim: Michael Connelly’s books

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.