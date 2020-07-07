Episode 235: Rushing to Conclusions

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech and the ensuing media outrage.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Dan McLaughlin in the upcoming print issue
• Charlie: Daniel Tenreiro “When ‘Boundary Policing’ Becomes Intimidation”
• Jim: RVB on the retracted police shootings study
Light items:
• Rich: Chocolate mousse
• Charlie: July 4th
• Jim: Fourth of July with social distancing, fireworks, and metered attendance at the pool.
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.