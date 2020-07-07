Episode 235: Rushing to Conclusions

President Donald Trump gives a speech as he attends Independence Day celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, July 3, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech and the ensuing media outrage.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin in the upcoming print issue

• Charlie: Daniel Tenreiro “When ‘Boundary Policing’ Becomes Intimidation”

• Jim: RVB on the retracted police shootings study

Light items:

• Rich: Chocolate mousse

• Charlie: July 4th

• Jim: Fourth of July with social distancing, fireworks, and metered attendance at the pool.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.