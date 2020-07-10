Podcasts The Editors

Episode 236: Epistolary Seizures

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
(Sitthiphong/Getty Images)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the outrage surrounding the Harper’s letter, and what America is doing about reopening schools this fall.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The latest print issue
• Charlie: NR’s coverage of recent Court rulings
• MBD: Dmitri’s piece “Don’t Forget about Religious Persecution,” and the NRO news team

Light items:
• Rich: The beauty of the American flag
• Charlie: Ron Chernow’s Washington: A Life
• MBD:

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Elections

Biden: Make America Great Again

By
A promise of economic nationalism, an expensive infrastructure bill that’s really a make-work program, prejudice against foreigners, denunciations of Wall Street — Joe Biden is running the 2016 Trump campaign against Donald Trump in 2020. Joe Biden gave a big economic speech in Pennsylvania yesterday, and ... Read More
Culture

No One Is Ever Woke Enough

By
Closing out the week: The Harper’s letter calling for freedom of expression demonstrates that no one is ever “woke” enough, and that any institution that tries to make peace with the perpetually aggrieved eventually becomes dysfunctional; the value of Hamilton as a litmus test of the limits of cancel ... Read More
NR PLUS Books, Arts & Manners

Mel Gibson’s Beastmode

By
Late-period Mel Gibson is probably the best Mel Gibson; in film after film after film he plays ornery old bastards with such conviction that each successive outing feels like a personal trip to the confessional. He doesn’t need the money anymore, and most of these roles are in indie movies that pay very little ... Read More
Culture

Mark Zuckerberg Is Right

By
Mark Zuckerberg clearly hasn’t gotten the memo. The founder of Facebook persists in defending free expression, even though free speech has fallen decidedly out of fashion. His reward for adhering to what once would have been a commonsensical, if not banal, view of the value of the free exchange of ideas ... Read More
Culture

In Defense of Terry Crews

By
There are many worthy nominees for the craziest moment in the current cultural turmoil, but the controversy over tweets by actor Terry Crews deserves to be high on the list. In one of his offending tweets, Crews said on July 4th: https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1279493774679261185?s=21 It wasn’t ... Read More
