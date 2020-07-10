Episode 236: Epistolary Seizures

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the outrage surrounding the Harper’s letter, and what America is doing about reopening schools this fall.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The latest print issue
• Charlie: NR’s coverage of recent Court rulings
• MBD: Dmitri’s piece “Don’t Forget about Religious Persecution,” and the NRO news team
Light items:
• Rich: The beauty of the American flag
• Charlie: Ron Chernow’s Washington: A Life
• MBD:
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.