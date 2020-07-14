Podcasts The Editors

Episode 237: Problematic Nomenclature

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Redskins branded merchandise sits on display in a sports store in Sterling, VA, July 13, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the fight over Anthony Fauci, the ridiculous double standards when it comes to blue states versus red states, and their reactions to the Washington Redskins’s name change.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Andy McCarthy on Roger Stone
• Charlie: David Harsanyi on Joe Biden
• Jim: Rich’s column on NYC’s COVID response

Light items:
• Rich: one-on-one wiffle ball games
• Charlie: Southern Survival
• Jim: Socially distanced birthday celebrations

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

U.S.

White House

White House

Media

Culture

