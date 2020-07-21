Episode 239: Law & Order: Portland Edition

Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration’s new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with rioters in Portland, Ore., July 21, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Luke discuss the legalities of federal law enforcement tactics in Portland, the hypocrisy of the Lincoln Project, and more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: NR’s obituary of John Lewis

• Charlie: Kyle Smith’s “The 29 Percenters”

• Luke: Frank Lavin “How Trump Blew His Hand in Trade-Deal Negotiations with China”

Light items:

• Rich: The sound of cicadas

• Charlie: Endeavor

• Luke: Royals inner squad games

Sponsors:

Boll & Branch, promo code EDITORS

Conceived in Liberty, The Bradley Speaker Series

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.