Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) dives back to first base ahead of a pickoff throw caught by New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (59) at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., July 26, 2020. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the problems that have already arisen in MLB, the likelihood of an NFL season, Joe Biden’s veepstakes, and whether the schools will open this year.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.