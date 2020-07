President Donald Trump holds a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Rich, Charlie, and MBD discuss President Trump’s suggestion that the election be delayed, ask whether the Republican party needs to be blown up, and review Bill Barr’s trip to the House of Representatives.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.