Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about his plans to combat racial inequality at a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., July 28, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Trump’s unfortunate Axios interview, the canceled political conventions, and what is going on with Biden’s VP pick.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: KDW in the upcoming print issue

• Charlie: The new Capital Matters section

• Jim: Dan McLaughlin on Kris Koback

Light items:

• Rich: Going back into NYC

• Charlie: Not checking Twitter

• Jim: Near Dark by Brad Thor

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.