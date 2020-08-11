Episode 245: Aren’t You Forgetting Something?

President Donald Trump shows signed executive orders for economic relief during a news conference in Bedminster, N.J., August 8, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Charlie stands in for Rich and is joined by Maddy Kearns and Jim Geraghty. They discuss Trump’s recent executive orders, the chaos in Chicago over the weekend, and upsetting rumors about the college football season.

Editors’ picks:

• Charlie: Luther Abel’s Portland series

• Jim: Fred Fleitz’s piece “Five More Things You Probably Didn’t Know about Susan Rice”

• Maddy: Rich and Ramesh’s piece in the magazine, “Why Trump’s Losing”

Light items:

• Charlie: Daniel Tiger

• Jim: Everyone being in the same boat

• Maddy: Facetime filters

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.