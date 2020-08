Episode 246: Harris: Help or Hindrance?

Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Iowa, August 9, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

Today on The Editors, Charlie, Michael, and Maddy discuss whether Biden’s VP pick of Kamala Harris will help or hurt him, Yale’s admissions standards when it comes to race, and what Biden actually said about masks.

Editors’ picks:

• Charlie: NR’s editorial on Harris

• MBD:David Harsanyi’s “Kamala Harris, Imaginary Centrist”

• Maddy: Jay on Penderecki

Light items:

• Charlie: Car repairs

• MBD: Family reunion

• Maddy: Bachelorette party

