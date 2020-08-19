Podcasts The Editors

Episode 247: Streaming on a Device Near You

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
The control room where live feeds are managed in operation for the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisc., August 17, 2020. (Scott Olson/Pool via Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the dreadful online DNC format, the unnecessary hysteria around the USPS, and whether or not candidates such as Laura Loomer hurt the GOP.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: John Hagen’s cover story in the next print issue
• Charlie: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “Queen Kamala’s Imperial Aspirations
• Jim: Isaac Schorr’s piece “The Pointlessness of Anti-Romney Republicanism

Light items:
• Rich: The Scourge of War: The Life of William Tecumseh Sherman
• Charlie: Thunderstorms
• Jim: His Fitbit

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

