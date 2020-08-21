Podcasts The Editors

Episode 248: Some People Are Never Satisfied

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., August 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss Biden’s convention-closing speech from last night, how Obama’s speech outshone Harris’s, and Steve Bannon’s arrest over an alleged fraud scheme.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Steve Bannon’s Indictment and the Future of Trumpism
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Bulverism at The Bulwark
• Alexandra: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “Dear Biden Supporters: We Can Read, You Know

Light items:
• Rich: Amateur birding
• Charlie: The album Breakfast in America by Supertramp
• Alexandra: Ron Chernow’s Grant biography

Sponsors:
Bradley Foundation’s Conceived in Liberty series – Bradleyfdn.org/Liberty
Life is Winning by Marjorie Dannenfelser – lifeiswinning.com

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

