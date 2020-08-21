Episode 248: Some People Are Never Satisfied

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss Biden’s convention-closing speech from last night, how Obama’s speech outshone Harris’s, and Steve Bannon’s arrest over an alleged fraud scheme.
You may not particularly like Joe Biden or the Democrats, but by a lot of measures, the first major-party convention held during the coronavirus pandemic worked. Technical snafus were relatively rare. Most of the speakers adjusted to the lack of an audience, keeping their remarks shorter than usual and ...
California Governor Gavin Newsom has been receiving his full monthly salary, though he pledged to take a pay cut in May in solidarity with state workers who saw a 10 percent cut in pay as a result of budgetary fallout of the coronavirus.
While elected state officials are exempt from such pay cuts, Newsom ...
On the menu today: Joe Biden went out and gave the speech he needed to give -- but you can already see signs that a Biden presidency would not live up to the happy, reassuring, calming vision that it promises; a huge issue that got zero attention from Biden; one of the most hated politicians in America seems to ...
President Trump recently ordered a 12,000-troop reduction in American military personnel stationed in Germany. That leaves about 24,000 American soldiers still in the country.
A little more than half of the troops being withdrawn will return home. The rest will be redeployed to other NATO member nations, such ...
In a comical yet revealing turn of affairs, New York governor Andrew Cuomo is so desperate for wealthy New Yorkers to return to his state that he has resorted to personally calling them and offering to cook for them if they come back. The governor finds himself in this situation because New York’s sky-high ...
The suspect in the beating of a truck driver in downtown Portland turned himself in Friday morning, police said.
Marquise Love, 25, turned himself into police and is being held on $260,000 bail at Multnomah County Detention Center. He is accused of felony assault, coercion, and rioting.
“I am pleased the ...
Donald Trump has always been what the Left would call an “ally” to gay people.
“If two people dig each other, they dig each other,” Trump wrote in 2005, wishing the best to Elton John and David Furnish on their civil partnership. In 2000, he told the gay magazine The Advocate that “it’s only ...
It’s back-to-school season, yet millions of children won’t return to in-person instruction for the foreseeable future. But this fall, some families are improvising to provide some kind of in-person instruction for their children. Earlier this year, when school districts proved unwilling or unable to meet ...
Yesterday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who signed an executive order forcing nursing homes in his state to accept patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in March, informed reporters there was no need for an independent inquiry into his deadly mistake because no one can be deemed reliable enough to ...
