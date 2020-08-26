Episode 249: Defying Convention

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the first two nights of the RNC, the horrible violence in Kenosha, and the disgusting Jerry Falwell Jr. scandal.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Jim’s Corner post “No, It’s Not New for a Cabinet Secretary to Address a Political Convention”
• Charlie: Jay on Kamala Harris
• Jim: Robert VerBruggen’s piece “Two Weeks of Political BS Is the Last Thing We Need Right Now”
Light items:
• Rich: Ranger Matt Atkinson’s YouTube videos
• Charlie: The weather
• Jim: His new TV
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.