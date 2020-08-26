Podcasts The Editors

Episode 249: Defying Convention

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
A member of the Georgia delegation walks out with their delegation placard after the vote on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., August 24, 2020. (Chris Carlson/Pool via Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the first two nights of the RNC, the horrible violence in Kenosha, and the disgusting Jerry Falwell Jr. scandal.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Jim’s Corner post “No, It’s Not New for a Cabinet Secretary to Address a Political Convention
• Charlie: Jay on Kamala Harris
• Jim: Robert VerBruggen’s piece “Two Weeks of Political BS Is the Last Thing We Need Right Now

Light items:
• Rich: Ranger Matt Atkinson’s YouTube videos
• Charlie: The weather
• Jim: His new TV

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

U.S.

California’s First Experiment without Police

By
The temporary collapse of authority in many American cities, and the proposals of “defund the police” advocates to make that collapse permanent, has illustrated a timeless truth: When government authority dissolves, people will form their own armed enforcers of order. You will not get a peace-and-love utopia: ... Read More
Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Crisis That Democrats Dare Not Mention

By
The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady — except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by ... Read More
