Episode 250: The State of the Convention

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House, August 27, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Trump’s RNC-ending speech, rate the overall effectiveness of the RNC, and consider the legal ramifications of the most recent shooting in Kenosha.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: RVB on the recent shootings
• Charlie: Everything MBD has written this week
• MBD: VDH’s piece “California Apocalypto

Light items:
• Rich: A thunderstorm over Manhattan
• Charlie: Fear City
• MBD: The Ocean

Sponsors:

Conceived in Liberty, The Bradley Speaker Series

Life is Winning by Marjorie Dannenfelser – lifeiswinning.org

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
Elections

Against Self-Doubt

By
It took me until the last night, but I finally figured out the theme of this convention. And it’s not really "American Carnage 2.0." The riots were mentioned but not by a yelling cop like Sheriff Clarke. Instead, it was by Melania Trump. There were some hard-edged messages at the RNC. Abby Johnson’s ... Read More
