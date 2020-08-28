Episode 250: The State of the Convention

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Trump’s RNC-ending speech, rate the overall effectiveness of the RNC, and consider the legal ramifications of the most recent shooting in Kenosha.
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ...
Read More
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ...
Read More
It’s a well-observed truth that when you tax something, you get less of it. What many of today’s Democrats don’t seem to understand is that the rule applies just as much to taxes on wealth itself as to taxes on, say, cigarettes or alcohol.
Progressive California state legislators recently proposed an ...
Read More
It’s a well-observed truth that when you tax something, you get less of it. What many of today’s Democrats don’t seem to understand is that the rule applies just as much to taxes on wealth itself as to taxes on, say, cigarettes or alcohol.
Progressive California state legislators recently proposed an ...
Read More
Rioters didn’t wait to hear the full story of the Jacob Blake shooting before torching businesses in Kenosha, Wis. A gun-wielding, 17-year-old, pro-police counterprotester from Illinois has been arrested on suspicion of killing two in the city on Tuesday night. And half a week after the incident, officials ...
Read More
Rioters didn’t wait to hear the full story of the Jacob Blake shooting before torching businesses in Kenosha, Wis. A gun-wielding, 17-year-old, pro-police counterprotester from Illinois has been arrested on suspicion of killing two in the city on Tuesday night. And half a week after the incident, officials ...
Read More
It is now August in California.
Green Napalm
So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ...
Read More
It is now August in California.
Green Napalm
So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ...
Read More
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ...
Read More
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ...
Read More
It is hard to tell what the current revolutionary violence in our major cities is all about.
So far, hundreds of police have been injured, dozens of people have been killed, and we have seen billions of dollars in property and collateral damage.
Ostensibly, many of the summer demonstrations were in protest ...
Read More
It is hard to tell what the current revolutionary violence in our major cities is all about.
So far, hundreds of police have been injured, dozens of people have been killed, and we have seen billions of dollars in property and collateral damage.
Ostensibly, many of the summer demonstrations were in protest ...
Read More
I'm hoping that after the Republican national convention concludes this week, the nation’s pollsters go out and start conducting more surveys, because it feels like we’re not getting as many as we usually do in the late summer of a presidential campaign year and in a political culture that obsessively devours ...
Read More
I'm hoping that after the Republican national convention concludes this week, the nation’s pollsters go out and start conducting more surveys, because it feels like we’re not getting as many as we usually do in the late summer of a presidential campaign year and in a political culture that obsessively devours ...
Read More
It took me until the last night, but I finally figured out the theme of this convention. And it’s not really "American Carnage 2.0." The riots were mentioned but not by a yelling cop like Sheriff Clarke. Instead, it was by Melania Trump.
There were some hard-edged messages at the RNC. Abby Johnson’s ...
Read More
It took me until the last night, but I finally figured out the theme of this convention. And it’s not really "American Carnage 2.0." The riots were mentioned but not by a yelling cop like Sheriff Clarke. Instead, it was by Melania Trump.
There were some hard-edged messages at the RNC. Abby Johnson’s ...
Read More
Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) is calling on the FBI to investigate the mob of protestors that swarmed him outside of the White House on Thursday following President Trump's Republican convention speech, saying the group is part of “an organized interstate racket.”
In an appearance on Fox & Friends ...
Read More
Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) is calling on the FBI to investigate the mob of protestors that swarmed him outside of the White House on Thursday following President Trump's Republican convention speech, saying the group is part of “an organized interstate racket.”
In an appearance on Fox & Friends ...
Read More