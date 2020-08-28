Episode 250: The State of the Convention

President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House, August 27, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Trump’s RNC-ending speech, rate the overall effectiveness of the RNC, and consider the legal ramifications of the most recent shooting in Kenosha.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: RVB on the recent shootings

• Charlie: Everything MBD has written this week

• MBD: VDH’s piece “California Apocalypto”

Light items:

• Rich: A thunderstorm over Manhattan

• Charlie: Fear City

• MBD: The Ocean

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.