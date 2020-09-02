Episode 251: A Failure of Authority

Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24, 2020. (Stephen Maturen/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, and Alexandra discuss the failure of politicians to properly address ongoing violence, where the presidential polls stand, and Nancy Pelosi’s hypocrisy.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: David Harsanyi’s piece “The Democrats Are Whitewashing Leftist Violence”

• Jim: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “What Joe Biden Gets away with Not Saying, and Why”

• Alexandra: Ramesh Ponnuru’s piece “Biden, Harris, and Abortions Late in Pregnancy”

Light items:

• Rich: Ron Chernow’s Grant biography

• Jim: Rock climbing

• Alexandra: Visiting Monticello

