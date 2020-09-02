Podcasts The Editors

Episode 251: A Failure of Authority

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24, 2020. (Stephen Maturen/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, and Alexandra discuss the failure of politicians to properly address ongoing violence, where the presidential polls stand, and Nancy Pelosi’s hypocrisy.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: David Harsanyi’s piece “The Democrats Are Whitewashing Leftist Violence
• Jim: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “What Joe Biden Gets away with Not Saying, and Why
• Alexandra: Ramesh Ponnuru’s piece “Biden, Harris, and Abortions Late in Pregnancy

Light items:
• Rich: Ron Chernow’s Grant biography
• Jim: Rock climbing
• Alexandra: Visiting Monticello

Sponsor:
Conceived in Liberty, The Bradley Speaker Series

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Film & TV

Go Back to the Movies and See Tenet, America

By
Hollywood deals out dozens of what it is pleased to label “event movies” every year, but never in that institution’s history has there been an event movie like Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The event it marks is not just the movie’s release but also America’s return to something like normal life. No ... Read More
What Joe Biden Gets away with Not Saying, and Why

By
Joe Biden and the Democrats were suspiciously silent at their convention about violence and disorder in America's cities, and Republicans hammered them for it. Biden finally came out belatedly with a prepared statement on Sunday: The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the ... Read More
Silence About the Violence

By
It is not just conservatives at the recent Republican National Convention who wonder why the Democratic Party and its media appendages have not without qualification decried the looting, arson, violence, and occasional killing that have swept the nation’s cities. Recently even left-wing CNN’s incendiary ... Read More
Rules for Thee but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Nancy Pelosi goes to a shut-down hair salon, mask-free, demonstrating that we never had a chance at uniform obedience to coronavirus restrictions, because so many leaders believed they were exempt; as well as assessing “Sister Souljah” moments, real and imagined. Americans Won’t Follow ... Read More
