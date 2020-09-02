Episode 251: A Failure of Authority

Hollywood deals out dozens of what it is pleased to label “event movies” every year, but never in that institution’s history has there been an event movie like Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The event it marks is not just the movie’s release but also America’s return to something like normal life. No ...
Read More
Hollywood deals out dozens of what it is pleased to label “event movies” every year, but never in that institution’s history has there been an event movie like Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The event it marks is not just the movie’s release but also America’s return to something like normal life. No ...
Read More
In 2016, every poll of the presidential race in Michigan, except one, showed Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump. While other polls conducted in November 2016 showed Clinton ahead by about five percentage points, the Trafalgar Group showed Trump leading by two points. On Election Day, Trump won Michigan by 0.3 ...
Read More
In 2016, every poll of the presidential race in Michigan, except one, showed Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump. While other polls conducted in November 2016 showed Clinton ahead by about five percentage points, the Trafalgar Group showed Trump leading by two points. On Election Day, Trump won Michigan by 0.3 ...
Read More
Joe Biden and the Democrats were suspiciously silent at their convention about violence and disorder in America's cities, and Republicans hammered them for it. Biden finally came out belatedly with a prepared statement on Sunday:
The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the ...
Read More
Joe Biden and the Democrats were suspiciously silent at their convention about violence and disorder in America's cities, and Republicans hammered them for it. Biden finally came out belatedly with a prepared statement on Sunday:
The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the ...
Read More
Incumbent Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) has won the Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts against Joe Kennedy III.
Markey's defeat of Kennedy marks the first time a member of the Kennedy family has lost a congressional race in Massachusetts. Markey, who has spent 44 years in Congress, has made a name as a ...
Read More
Incumbent Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) has won the Democratic Senate primary in Massachusetts against Joe Kennedy III.
Markey's defeat of Kennedy marks the first time a member of the Kennedy family has lost a congressional race in Massachusetts. Markey, who has spent 44 years in Congress, has made a name as a ...
Read More
Students are heading back to school this fall (in-person or remotely) after the longest, strangest summer on record. It’s been the summer not just of COVID but also of massive protests and rioting triggered by the police killing of George Floyd in May. Calls for racial justice have swept the land, and schools ...
Read More
Students are heading back to school this fall (in-person or remotely) after the longest, strangest summer on record. It’s been the summer not just of COVID but also of massive protests and rioting triggered by the police killing of George Floyd in May. Calls for racial justice have swept the land, and schools ...
Read More
Although a small army of media fact-checkers claim otherwise, Joe Biden wants to end single-family zoning in America’s suburbs. On the first night Republican National Convention, Patricia McClosky said that Joe Biden and the radicals now running the Democratic Party “want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ...
Read More
Although a small army of media fact-checkers claim otherwise, Joe Biden wants to end single-family zoning in America’s suburbs. On the first night Republican National Convention, Patricia McClosky said that Joe Biden and the radicals now running the Democratic Party “want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ...
Read More
It is not just conservatives at the recent Republican National Convention who wonder why the Democratic Party and its media appendages have not without qualification decried the looting, arson, violence, and occasional killing that have swept the nation’s cities.
Recently even left-wing CNN’s incendiary ...
Read More
It is not just conservatives at the recent Republican National Convention who wonder why the Democratic Party and its media appendages have not without qualification decried the looting, arson, violence, and occasional killing that have swept the nation’s cities.
Recently even left-wing CNN’s incendiary ...
Read More
On the menu today: Nancy Pelosi goes to a shut-down hair salon, mask-free, demonstrating that we never had a chance at uniform obedience to coronavirus restrictions, because so many leaders believed they were exempt; as well as assessing “Sister Souljah” moments, real and imagined.
Americans Won’t Follow ...
Read More
On the menu today: Nancy Pelosi goes to a shut-down hair salon, mask-free, demonstrating that we never had a chance at uniform obedience to coronavirus restrictions, because so many leaders believed they were exempt; as well as assessing “Sister Souljah” moments, real and imagined.
Americans Won’t Follow ...
Read More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) visited a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blow-out on Monday, the salon's owner told Fox News, despite a citywide closure on hairstyling businesses.
San Francisco only allowed hair salons to reopen with outdoor services on Tuesday, following a closure to combat ...
Read More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) visited a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blow-out on Monday, the salon's owner told Fox News, despite a citywide closure on hairstyling businesses.
San Francisco only allowed hair salons to reopen with outdoor services on Tuesday, following a closure to combat ...
Read More