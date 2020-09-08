Episode 252: Hot Takes and Bad Remakes

Today on The Editors, Rich, Maddy, and Michael discuss Jeffrey Goldberg’s anonymously sourced report of Trump’s anti-military remarks, and whether or not we should boycott the new movie Mulan.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Mike Brake’s piece “The Coming Police Crisis”
• Maddy: Kevin Williamson’s piece “The Lives of Martyrs”
• MBD: David Harsanyi’s magazine piece “An American Tragedy”
Light items:
• Rich: New baseball additions
• Maddy: JoJo Rabbit
• MBD: Mississippi pot roast
