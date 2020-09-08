Episode 252: Hot Takes and Bad Remakes

Yifei Liu in Mulan (IMDB)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Maddy, and Michael discuss Jeffrey Goldberg’s anonymously sourced report of Trump’s anti-military remarks, and whether or not we should boycott the new movie Mulan.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Mike Brake’s piece “The Coming Police Crisis”

• Maddy: Kevin Williamson’s piece “The Lives of Martyrs”

• MBD: David Harsanyi’s magazine piece “An American Tragedy”

Light items:

• Rich: New baseball additions

• Maddy: JoJo Rabbit

• MBD: Mississippi pot roast

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.