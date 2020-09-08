Podcasts The Editors

Episode 252: Hot Takes and Bad Remakes

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Yifei Liu in Mulan (IMDB)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Maddy, and Michael discuss Jeffrey Goldberg’s anonymously sourced report of Trump’s anti-military remarks, and whether or not we should boycott the new movie Mulan.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Mike Brake’s piece “The Coming Police Crisis
• Maddy: Kevin Williamson’s piece “The Lives of Martyrs
• MBD: David Harsanyi’s magazine piece “An American Tragedy

Light items:
• Rich: New baseball additions
• Maddy: JoJo Rabbit
• MBD: Mississippi pot roast

Sponsors:
Masterworks
Speaking for Myself by Sarah Huckabee Sanders

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Economics

The Looming Threat of a Socialist America

By
As the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal — a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative, “a ... Read More
NR PLUS Economics

The Looming Threat of a Socialist America

By
As the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal — a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative, “a ... Read More
Elections

The Polls Aren’t Always Wrong

By
The autumn begins in earnest, your life is about to be inundated with pumpkin-spice everything, and the presidential election kicks into a higher gear. Today we dispel the “the polls are always wrong and don’t mean anything” argument, looking hard at the aggregate polling in the swing states in the 2018 ... Read More
Elections

The Polls Aren’t Always Wrong

By
The autumn begins in earnest, your life is about to be inundated with pumpkin-spice everything, and the presidential election kicks into a higher gear. Today we dispel the “the polls are always wrong and don’t mean anything” argument, looking hard at the aggregate polling in the swing states in the 2018 ... Read More
Loading...