Podcasts The Editors

Episode 253: Would Woodward’s Words Wound? A Reprise

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (left) and Carl Bernstein speak before the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, D.C., April 29, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, and Daniel Tenreiro discuss the newest Woodward book, the California wildfires, and the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: W. F. Buckley “A Hero We’ll Never Forget
• Daniel: Tomas J. Philipson & Eric Sun “A Scientific Approach to Evaluating COVID Policy
• Jim: Kevin’s piece “To Out-Nixon Nixon

Light items:
• Rich: Pancakes
• Daniel: The Biggest Bluff
• Jim: Being the father of a teenager

Sponsors:
Speaking for Myself by Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Masterworks

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

Elections

Joe Biden’s Money Misadventures

By
The portrait of Joe Biden that emerges from What It Takes (1992), Richard Ben Cramer’s thousand-page New Journalism–style report on the 1988 presidential race, in which Biden ran for a few steps until he stumbled over his own shoelaces, is a familiar one. Biden is the grinning, overconfident oaf, a strutting ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Money Misadventures

By
The portrait of Joe Biden that emerges from What It Takes (1992), Richard Ben Cramer’s thousand-page New Journalism–style report on the 1988 presidential race, in which Biden ran for a few steps until he stumbled over his own shoelaces, is a familiar one. Biden is the grinning, overconfident oaf, a strutting ... Read More
Education

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
Education

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
White House

Trump’s ‘Play It Down’ Debacle

By
The latest hammer of a book to fall on President Donald Trump is Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released Rage, and it’s his own words that are the issue. According to the book, the president told the veteran Washington Post journalist in March that he publicly minimized the danger of the coronavirus: “I ... Read More
White House

Trump’s ‘Play It Down’ Debacle

By
The latest hammer of a book to fall on President Donald Trump is Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released Rage, and it’s his own words that are the issue. According to the book, the president told the veteran Washington Post journalist in March that he publicly minimized the danger of the coronavirus: “I ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
Loading...