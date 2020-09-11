Episode 253: Would Woodward’s Words Wound? A Reprise

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, and Daniel Tenreiro discuss the newest Woodward book, the California wildfires, and the 19th anniversary of 9/11.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: W. F. Buckley “A Hero We’ll Never Forget”
• Daniel: Tomas J. Philipson & Eric Sun “A Scientific Approach to Evaluating COVID Policy”
• Jim: Kevin’s piece “To Out-Nixon Nixon”
Light items:
• Rich: Pancakes
• Daniel: The Biggest Bluff
• Jim: Being the father of a teenager
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.