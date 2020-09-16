Episode 254: All over the Map

President Trump with wife Melania wait to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington, D.C., September 15, 2020. (Al Drago/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss potential election outcomes, the historical UAE–Israel peace agreement, and the horrific shooting of two L.A. cops over the weekend.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Joel Kotkin’s cover piece in the new print issue

• Charlie: VDH’s piece on California

• Jim: MBD’s piece “There Is No Trump Vaccine”

Light items:

• Rich: Watching the NFL

• Charlie: The NFL and Gardner Minshew

• Jim: Pumpkin spice season

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.