Episode 254: All over the Map

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Trump with wife Melania wait to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in Washington, D.C., September 15, 2020. (Al Drago/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss potential election outcomes, the historical UAE–Israel peace agreement, and the horrific shooting of two L.A. cops over the weekend.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Joel Kotkin’s cover piece in the new print issue
• Charlie: VDH’s piece on California
• Jim: MBD’s piece “There Is No Trump Vaccine

Light items:
• Rich: Watching the NFL
• Charlie: The NFL and Gardner Minshew
• Jim: Pumpkin spice season

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

