Episode 254: All over the Map

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss potential election outcomes, the historical UAE–Israel peace agreement, and the horrific shooting of two L.A. cops over the weekend.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Joel Kotkin’s cover piece in the new print issue
• Charlie: VDH’s piece on California
• Jim: MBD’s piece “There Is No Trump Vaccine”
Light items:
• Rich: Watching the NFL
• Charlie: The NFL and Gardner Minshew
• Jim: Pumpkin spice season
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.