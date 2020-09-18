Episode 255: Princeton Cries Wolf

Students walk past Princeton University’s Nassau Hall in Princeton, N.J. (Dominick Reuter/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Department of Education’s response to Princeton’s claims of institutional racism, Biden’s CNN town hall, and the political controversy over the COVID vaccine.

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’ piece “Biden’s Age Matters Even More if He Wins”

• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “The Secret Life of Joe Biden”

• MBD: Isaac Schorr’s piece “Shinzo Abe’s Secure and Enduring Legacy”

• Rich: Following sports on Twitter

• Charlie: The Yankees

• MBD: Looney Toons

