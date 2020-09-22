Episode 257: Full-Court Panic

Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (Molly Riley/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss their personal preferences between the potential judicial nominees, how certain senators view the impending judicial nomination, and Biden’s oddly light campaign schedule.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin

• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin as well!

• Jim: KDW “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Didn’t Understand Her Job”

Light items:

• Rich: The weather

• Charlie: Baseball with his son

• Jim: Fall

