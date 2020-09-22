Podcasts The Editors

Episode 257: Full-Court Panic

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (Molly Riley/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss their personal preferences between the potential judicial nominees, how certain senators view the impending judicial nomination, and Biden’s oddly light campaign schedule.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Dan McLaughlin
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin as well!
• Jim: KDW “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Didn’t Understand Her Job

Light items:
• Rich: The weather
• Charlie: Baseball with his son
• Jim: Fall

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More
Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
