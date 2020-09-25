Podcasts The Editors

Episode 259: The Answer Is ‘Yes’

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Fla., September 24, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the melee over Trump’s transition of power comments, and whether or not Trump’s Supreme Court pick will be voted on before the election.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Andy McCarthy on the Breonna Taylor case
• Charlie: Sergiu Klainerman “Princeton Is Not Racist, but Race-Obsessed
• MBD: Andrew Stuttaford “Lockdown Lunacies

Light items:
• Rich: The Blues Brothers
• Charlie: Ryan Fitzpatrick
• MBD: Ed Condon

Sponsor:
American Federation for Children

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

NR PLUS U.S.

The Arson Party

By
About that peaceful transfer of power . . . I do not have access to my friend Mario Loyola’s Donald J. Trump super-secret decoder ring, but I am inclined to accept Loyola’s explanation that what President Trump was trying to say, but couldn’t quite manage to say, was the usual witless Trump trolling -- ... Read More
Culture

Cancel Daphne du Maurier!

By
Daphne du Maurier’s brilliant novel Rebecca, first made into a film by Alfred Hitchcock (who ruined the ending), has inspired a remake. Netflix is set to release the movie on October 21, 2020. Even though I don’t expect to enjoy the film half as much as the book, it is a fantastic story, and -- what with ... Read More
Education

Husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein Admits to Helping Well-Connected Applicants Gain Admission to University of California: ‘No One Ever Told Me It Was Wrong’

By
The husband of Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) admitted on Thursday to sending an inappropriate letter identified in a state audit that appeared to help an applicant to the University of California, Berkeley, get accepted to the school. The California State Auditor issued a scathing report on Tuesday ... Read More
U.S.

Civilization Requires Collective Common Sense

By
After the summer protests and rioting in many large cities, activists demanded a defunding, or at least radical pullbacks, of the police. So-called crime experts often concurred. So some city governments ignored public warnings and diminished their police presence despite a sharp rise in crime in many cities. ... Read More
