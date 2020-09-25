Episode 259: The Answer Is ‘Yes’

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Fla., September 24, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the melee over Trump’s transition of power comments, and whether or not Trump’s Supreme Court pick will be voted on before the election.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Andy McCarthy on the Breonna Taylor case

• Charlie: Sergiu Klainerman “Princeton Is Not Racist, but Race-Obsessed”

• MBD: Andrew Stuttaford “Lockdown Lunacies”

Light items:

• Rich: The Blues Brothers

• Charlie: Ryan Fitzpatrick

• MBD: Ed Condon

Sponsor:

American Federation for Children

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.