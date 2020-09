Episode 261: Don’t Interrup

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (Morry Gash/Pool via Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the disaster that was last night’s presidential debate.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s post-debate piece

• Charlie: MBD’s post-debate piece

• Jim: Ed Whelan on Amy Coney Barrett

Light items:

• Rich: Listening to sports radio

• Charlie: The 1959 Journey to the Center of the Earth movie

• Jim: Adam Gase firing watch

Sponsors:

American Federation for Children

Acton Institute

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.