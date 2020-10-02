Podcasts The Editors

Episode 262: Positives and Negatives

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House, July 30, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the sobering news of Trump’s positive COVID test, the mail-in ballot flip-flop, and Trump’s post-debate handling of his Proud Boys comment.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Charlie’s post on the OSU professor
• Charlie: NR’s coverage of the court-packing freakout 
• MBD: Rich’s piece “Trump’s Abdication on Health Care

Light items:
• Rich: Baseball history Twitter
• Charlie: College football
• MBD: The Tooth Fairy

Sponsor:
American Federation for Children

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Education

Diversity Mania Has Infected the Hard Sciences

By
Can't any field be left alone to function on the basis of ability? To the zealots who are pushing the diversity agenda, no. They demand that "diversity" be the top goal even in the sciences, which are now expected to ensure equal "representation" of all groups. In today's Martin Center article, Professor ... Read More
Education

Diversity Mania Has Infected the Hard Sciences

By
Can't any field be left alone to function on the basis of ability? To the zealots who are pushing the diversity agenda, no. They demand that "diversity" be the top goal even in the sciences, which are now expected to ensure equal "representation" of all groups. In today's Martin Center article, Professor ... Read More
Loading...