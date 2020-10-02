Episode 262: Positives and Negatives

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the sobering news of Trump’s positive COVID test, the mail-in ballot flip-flop, and Trump’s post-debate handling of his Proud Boys comment.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Charlie’s post on the OSU professor
• Charlie: NR’s coverage of the court-packing freakout
• MBD: Rich’s piece “Trump’s Abdication on Health Care”
Light items:
• Rich: Baseball history Twitter
• Charlie: College football
• MBD: The Tooth Fairy
