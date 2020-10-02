Episode 262: Positives and Negatives

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House, July 30, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the sobering news of Trump’s positive COVID test, the mail-in ballot flip-flop, and Trump’s post-debate handling of his Proud Boys comment.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Charlie’s post on the OSU professor

• Charlie: NR’s coverage of the court-packing freakout

• MBD: Rich’s piece “Trump’s Abdication on Health Care”

Light items:

• Rich: Baseball history Twitter

• Charlie: College football

• MBD: The Tooth Fairy

Sponsor:

American Federation for Children

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.