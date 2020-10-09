Episode 264: It Takes Two to Tangle

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate, what is going on with the presidential debate schedule, and Democrats’ weak and baseless attacks on ACB.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s post “Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln”

• Charlie: Rich’s piece “Trump Is Letting Down His Side”

• Alexandra: Ramesh and Robert P. George “Voting for Life”

Light items:

• Rich: The Major League strike zone

• Charlie: Futurama

• Alexandra: Apple picking

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.