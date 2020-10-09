Podcasts The Editors

Episode 264: It Takes Two to Tangle

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence participate in the 2020 vice presidential campaign debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate, what is going on with the presidential debate schedule, and Democrats’ weak and baseless attacks on ACB.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Dan McLaughlin’s post “Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln
• Charlie: Rich’s piece “Trump Is Letting Down His Side
• Alexandra: Ramesh and Robert P. George “Voting for Life

Light items:
• Rich: The Major League strike zone
• Charlie: Futurama
• Alexandra: Apple picking

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

History

Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln

By
It was impossible to miss how Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about their plans to expand the Supreme Court. But she also misrepresented history. Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because "Honest Abe ... Read More
History

Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln

By
It was impossible to miss how Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about their plans to expand the Supreme Court. But she also misrepresented history. Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because "Honest Abe ... Read More
Elections

Trump Is Letting Down His Side

By
If this is the most important election of our lifetimes, is it too much to ask that the president of the United States act like it? The president’s most devoted backers talk about the election in apocalyptic terms -- Michael Anton of Hillsdale College, author of the famous “The Flight 93 Election” essay ... Read More
Elections

Trump Is Letting Down His Side

By
If this is the most important election of our lifetimes, is it too much to ask that the president of the United States act like it? The president’s most devoted backers talk about the election in apocalyptic terms -- Michael Anton of Hillsdale College, author of the famous “The Flight 93 Election” essay ... Read More
Loading...