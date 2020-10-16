Episode 267: Twitter’s True Colors

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the latest Hunter Biden scandal, Twitter’s suppression of the story, and last night’s dueling town halls.
Editors’ Picks:
- Rich: Three pieces latest print issue:
Andy McCarthy
Ramesh Ponuru
Charlie Cooke
- Charlie: Kyle Smith on the ACB hearings
- Jim: Maddy Kearns “Progressives Flip on ‘Nasty Women’”
Light Items:
- Rich: The Do Not Disturb feature on his phone
- Charlie: Baseball in 4K
- Jim: Apple picking
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.