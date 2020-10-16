Episode 267: Twitter’s True Colors

(Kacper Pempel/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the latest Hunter Biden scandal, Twitter’s suppression of the story, and last night’s dueling town halls.

Editors’ Picks:

Light Items:

Rich: The Do Not Disturb feature on his phone

Charlie: Baseball in 4K

Jim: Apple picking

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.