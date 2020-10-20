Episode 269: Biden’s Non-Denial

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes part in an outdoor town hall meeting in Scranton, Pa., September 17, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the media’s ignoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story, the tight presidential race, and the PA voting rules court case.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: David Harsanyi’s post “Someone Else’s Life Is Passing before Biden’s Eyes

• Charlie: KDW’s piece “Jeffery Toobin and Our Public-Hate Ritual”

• MBD: Jim Geraghty’s post “A Record Worth Defending, If the President Was Interested”

Light items:

• Rich: Prayers for Andrew Kaczynski’s daughter Francesca

• Charlie: Going to a rural farm

• MBD: Leaf blowers

