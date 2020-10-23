Episode 270: Debate Debrief

President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the second 2020 presidential campaign debate in Nashville, Tenn., October 22, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss last night’s presidential debate, points Trump missed, Biden’s many lies, and more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Jim’s post “If You’re Standing in Line to Vote Early, Blame Your State and Local Lawmakers”

• Charlie: Andy McCarthy’s piece “Boycott-Barrett Ploy Shows Difference Between Democrats and Republicans”

• Jim: Charlie’s piece “The Worst-Case Scenario in November?”

Light items:

• Rich: Sarah’s bird ID-ing abilities

• Charlie: Talking with kids about the election

• Jim: His son’s flag football success

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.