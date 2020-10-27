Podcasts The Editors

Episode 271: One Week Out

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19, 2020. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

Seven day until Election Day, and Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the state of the  race. They also touch upon ACB’s Supreme Court confirmation, Rich’s love of old ballparks, hipster survival gear, and much more.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith’s “Happy Warrior” piece in the upcoming print issue
• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s magazine piece “On Accepting Defeat
• MBD: Fred Baur’s piece “The Tensions of Joe Biden’s Immigration Platform

Light items:
• Rich: The old ballparks Twitter feed
• Charlie: His 4-year-old playing video games
• MBD: Sarah Watkins

Sponsors:
The Manhattan Institute
Black Rifle Coffee

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

Elections

The Only Middle Finger Available

By
If Donald Trump wins a second term, it will be an unmistakable countercultural statement in a year when progressives have otherwise worked their will across the culture. After months and months of statues toppling and riots in American cities and a crime wave and woke virtue-signaling from professional sports ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump vs. Biden: A Rundown

By
One week out, the contrasts are worth assessing. Foreign policy Biden so far has issued no substantive critique of Trump’s foreign policy other than banalities that Trump’s comportment and unpredictability have offended allies and tarnished America’s reputation. But who exactly, according to Biden, is ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Kavanaugh Court

By
If Justice Barrett votes as her mentor Justice Scalia did, she will be part of an ascendant conservative majority on the Supreme Court. What kinds of decisions can we expect from this majority? Short answer: Ask Brett Kavanaugh. Contrary to how journalists frame each seat change on the Court, comparing the new ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Some Counterfactual Thinking

By
Election Day is one week away. Can you believe it? On the menu today: contemplating what would be different, and what would be the same, if Ruth Bader Ginsburg had retired in 2013 instead of staying on the Court until her death earlier this year; a couple of flubbed words on the campaign trail; yes, people really ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Whose Seat?

By
Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. And I think there are two little things to say about it. The first is that we very likely have in Barrett the true successor to Antonin Scalia on the Court. Barrett clerked for Scalia and her articulation of his philosophy is probably the most faithful on the court. Justices ... Read More
