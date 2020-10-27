Episode 271: One Week Out

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19, 2020. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

Seven day until Election Day, and Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the state of the race. They also touch upon ACB’s Supreme Court confirmation, Rich’s love of old ballparks, hipster survival gear, and much more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Kyle Smith’s “Happy Warrior” piece in the upcoming print issue

• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin’s magazine piece “On Accepting Defeat”

• MBD: Fred Baur’s piece “The Tensions of Joe Biden’s Immigration Platform”

Light items:

• Rich: The old ballparks Twitter feed

• Charlie: His 4-year-old playing video games

• MBD: Sarah Watkins

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.