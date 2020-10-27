Episode 271: One Week Out

Seven day until Election Day, and Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the state of the race. They also touch upon ACB’s Supreme Court confirmation, Rich’s love of old ballparks, hipster survival gear, and much more.
If Donald Trump wins a second term, it will be an unmistakable countercultural statement in a year when progressives have otherwise worked their will across the culture.
After months and months of statues toppling and riots in American cities and a crime wave and woke virtue-signaling from professional sports ...
If Donald Trump wins a second term, it will be an unmistakable countercultural statement in a year when progressives have otherwise worked their will across the culture.
After months and months of statues toppling and riots in American cities and a crime wave and woke virtue-signaling from professional sports ...
One week out, the contrasts are worth assessing.
Foreign policy
Biden so far has issued no substantive critique of Trump’s foreign policy other than banalities that Trump’s comportment and unpredictability have offended allies and tarnished America’s reputation.
But who exactly, according to Biden, is ...
If Justice Barrett votes as her mentor Justice Scalia did, she will be part of an ascendant conservative majority on the Supreme Court. What kinds of decisions can we expect from this majority? Short answer: Ask Brett Kavanaugh.
Contrary to how journalists frame each seat change on the Court, comparing the new ...
If Justice Barrett votes as her mentor Justice Scalia did, she will be part of an ascendant conservative majority on the Supreme Court. What kinds of decisions can we expect from this majority? Short answer: Ask Brett Kavanaugh.
Contrary to how journalists frame each seat change on the Court, comparing the new ...
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group.
If you are a firm believer only in ...
Election Day is one week away. Can you believe it? On the menu today: contemplating what would be different, and what would be the same, if Ruth Bader Ginsburg had retired in 2013 instead of staying on the Court until her death earlier this year; a couple of flubbed words on the campaign trail; yes, people really ...
When the American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday submitted its most recent court filing on the status of children separated from their parents at the U.S. border, mainstream media focused on one number: 545, the number of kids whose parents still haven’t been located.
Democrat presidential nominee Joe ...
Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed. And I think there are two little things to say about it. The first is that we very likely have in Barrett the true successor to Antonin Scalia on the Court. Barrett clerked for Scalia and her articulation of his philosophy is probably the most faithful on the court. Justices ...
Over at The Atlantic, Yascha Mounk argues that a vote for Joe Biden is a vote against the illiberal Left. Don’t like Antifa, or the “woke” ideologies that seek to silence democratic debate, and transform liberal institutions into ideological hothouses? Well, then Joe’s your man. The illiberal Left is ...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday cited population growth while making a hypothetical case for adding justices to the Supreme Court, saying that perhaps the country needs more district courts as well to account for the larger population.
Asked on MSNBC whether she is "open to efforts" to add seats to the ...
