Episode 272: The Prescient Pre-Election Podcast

As we close in on Election Day, Rich, Charlie, and Jim walk through their predictions for which direction states will swing for the both the presidential and senate races.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Charlie’s piece “In Defense of Florida”
• Charlie: Maddy Kearns’s piece “Where Free Speech Is Deadly”
• Jim: MBD’s piece “Searching for a Sign”
Light items:
• Rich: The Great Books podcast
• Charlie: Front car plates
• Jim: Longmire
Sponsors:
Acton Line
The Bradley Foundation’s new series, We the People
Black Rifle Coffee
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.