Mail-in ballots in Chester County, Pa., November 4, 2020. (Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the Trump campaign’s vote fraud accusations, the GOP’s important wins from this election, and much more.

