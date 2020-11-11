Episode 275: Litigation Inflammation

A worker loads sorted ballots into a bin at the King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Wash., October 26, 2020. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the current post-election lawsuits, what Trump’s role in the GOP will be in coming years, and Joe Manchin’s surprising statement to Bret Baier.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: The upcoming print issue

• Charlie: James Lilkes’s piece in the latest magazine issue

• MBD: Dan McLaughlin and Andy McCarthy on all the Trump campaign lawsuits, and campaign fraud claims

Light items:

• Rich: His dislike of ND football

• Charlie: A bizarre Scientology documentary on Netflix

• MBD: Thanksgiving prep

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.