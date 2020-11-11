Episode 275: Litigation Inflammation

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the current post-election lawsuits, what Trump’s role in the GOP will be in coming years, and Joe Manchin’s surprising statement to Bret Baier.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The upcoming print issue
• Charlie: James Lilkes’s piece in the latest magazine issue
• MBD: Dan McLaughlin and Andy McCarthy on all the Trump campaign lawsuits, and campaign fraud claims
Light items:
• Rich: His dislike of ND football
• Charlie: A bizarre Scientology documentary on Netflix
• MBD: Thanksgiving prep
This is Veterans Day; thank a veteran for all they’ve done to ensure we live in freedom. On the menu today is a long review of the largely unsuccessful legal efforts of the Trump campaign regarding the ballot counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan and the unfounded rumors that software issues are somehow ...
The Trump campaign has filed a lengthy complaint in federal court, challenging Pennsylvania’s administration of the 2020 presidential election as a violation of the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause. This is the theory under which, 20 years ago, the Supreme Court invalidated Florida’s presidential ...
There’s a lot going around right now among disappointed Republicans about fraudulent or illegal behavior by Democrats in the 2020 election. Donald Trump and his most vocal supporters claim that the election was stolen. There is a disconnect here: Most of the theories of election misconduct, even if proven, ...
You may have seen a number bouncing around Twitter saying that there were 95,801 "Biden-Only Ballots" in Georgia compared to just 818 "Trump-Only Ballots." That appears to originate with Steve Cortes from the Trump ...
While a very large number of people throughout the world are celebrating what they believe is the end of the Trump phenomenon, the fact is this president, who has been so widely reviled as freakish, corrupt, accidental, illegitimate, and a virtually total failure, has received nearly 72 million votes to remain as ...
Many prominent Trump opponents have centered their message on a defense of “democracy.” It’s easy to suspect that such appeals reflect little true commitment to democratic norms but are rather a pretense to weaponize the concept of democracy against a political opponent. Still some, especially in the ...
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it.
Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ...
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting.
No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ...
With Thom Tillis called the winner in North Carolina’s Senate race and Dan Sullivan called the winner in Alaska’s Senate race, Republicans now hold at least 50 seats in the upcoming Senate, and the two runoff elections in Georgia will determine control of the chamber.
Cumulatively, the polls in 2020 were ...
