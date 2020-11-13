Episode 277: Show Me the Evidence

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the president’s outrageous vote-fraud claims, the possibility of a Trump news network post-presidency, and the surprising Republican House gains.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Dan McLaughlin piece “Republicans Can Learn from the 1892 Election”

• Charlie: Kevin’s piece “President Sunshine”

• Jim: Charlie’s magazine piece “Biden’s Media Campaign”

Light items:

• Rich: Humorous Twitter

• Charlie: The Queen’s Gambit

• Jim: November gatherings

