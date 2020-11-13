Podcasts The Editors

Episode 277: Show Me the Evidence

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the president’s outrageous vote-fraud claims, the possibility of a Trump news network post-presidency, and the surprising Republican House gains.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Dan McLaughlin piece “Republicans Can Learn from the 1892 Election
• Charlie: Kevin’s piece “President Sunshine
• Jim: Charlie’s magazine piece “Biden’s Media Campaign

Light items:
• Rich: Humorous Twitter
• Charlie: The Queen’s Gambit
• Jim: November gatherings

Sponsors:
The DC Today from The Bahnsen Group
Black Rifle Coffee

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Politics & Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined

By
Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ... Read More
The New Electoral Map

By
With most of the votes counted, we are edging closer to having results for most of the country for 2020, with the exception of a few extremely slow-counting states such as New York and California. And even challenges to the vote totals are unlikely to move the final results much in percentage terms. Among other ... Read More
Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
The Final Act

By
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is rage-tweeting as I write. He has moved from a conspiracy theory about the poll watchers and mail trucks of fake ballots to a conspiracy theory about software that was programmed to inflict an electoral loss on Donald Trump. Soon, it will just be crazed ... Read More
