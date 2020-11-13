Episode 277: Show Me the Evidence

Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ...
The gloves have come off in the runoff election between Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and her opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
Over the past week, Loeffler and Republican groups have focused attention on controversies from Warnock's past, including his ties to a ...
With most of the votes counted, we are edging closer to having results for most of the country for 2020, with the exception of a few extremely slow-counting states such as New York and California. And even challenges to the vote totals are unlikely to move the final results much in percentage terms. Among other ...
All things considered, the 2020 election cycle was particularly generous to those on the right side of the political aisle. The presidency notwithstanding, Republicans will likely keep their hold on the Senate (pending the two runoffs in Georgia on January 5), and successfully picked up several House seats, ...
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone.
In the ...
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic has “resulted in previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty” and warned that religious liberty is “in danger of becoming a second class right.”
Alito’s comments came during his virtual keynote speech to a ...
The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is rage-tweeting as I write. He has moved from a conspiracy theory about the poll watchers and mail trucks of fake ballots to a conspiracy theory about software that was programmed to inflict an electoral loss on Donald Trump. Soon, it will just be crazed ...
Illinois residents are used to being asked a hard question, often by friends and family members who have fled the Prairie State for lower-taxed and better-managed states: “Why do you stay in Illinois?” Neighboring Indiana famously ran an “Illinoyed” advertising campaign for several years, replete with ...
You may have seen a number bouncing around Twitter saying that there were 95,801 "Biden-Only Ballots" in Georgia compared to just 818 "Trump-Only Ballots." That appears to originate with Steve Cortes from the Trump ...
