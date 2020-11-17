Episode 278: Trust the Process

An employee of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections processes ballots in Atlanta, Ga., November 4, 2020. (Brandon Bell/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael try to tamp down unfounded vote-fraud claims, discuss the new COVID wave, and consider the worrying rumors of a Biden student-loan forgiveness plan.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece “Obama’s Ridiculous Call for Speech Police”

• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “Convert Me If You Can”

• MBD: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “No, Joe Biden Did Not Only Improve in Four Major Swing-State Cities”

Light items:

• Rich: Allen Guelzo’s lectures on YouTube

• Charlie: Riding on a converted streetcar

• MBD: The new season of The Crown

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.