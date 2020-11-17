Episode 278: Trust the Process

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael try to tamp down unfounded vote-fraud claims, discuss the new COVID wave, and consider the worrying rumors of a Biden student-loan forgiveness plan.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece “Obama’s Ridiculous Call for Speech Police”
• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “Convert Me If You Can”
• MBD: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “No, Joe Biden Did Not Only Improve in Four Major Swing-State Cities”
Light items:
• Rich: Allen Guelzo’s lectures on YouTube
• Charlie: Riding on a converted streetcar
• MBD: The new season of The Crown
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.