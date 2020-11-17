Podcasts The Editors

Episode 278: Trust the Process

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
An employee of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections processes ballots in Atlanta, Ga., November 4, 2020. (Brandon Bell/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael try to tamp down unfounded vote-fraud claims, discuss the new COVID wave, and consider the worrying rumors of a Biden student-loan forgiveness plan.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece “Obama’s Ridiculous Call for Speech Police
• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “Convert Me If You Can
• MBD: Dan McLaughlin’s piece “No, Joe Biden Did Not Only Improve in Four Major Swing-State Cities

Light items:
• Rich: Allen Guelzo’s lectures on YouTube
• Charlie: Riding on a converted streetcar
• MBD: The new season of The Crown

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Religion

Convert Me If You Can

By
The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, “has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” So what? As a Jew, I’ve had a number of ... Read More
