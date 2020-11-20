Episode 279: If It’s a Conspiracy, It’s Time to Prove It

No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well.
It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways.
All that was inevitable. What’s been more ...

Realistically speaking, the legal battle over the 2020 election is over. As I explained over the weekend, from President Trump’s perspective, that battle is beset by a fatal mismatch between (a) what his campaign is in a position to allege and prove, and (b) the remedy -- i.e., the potential number of votes ...

In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state:
I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ...

In the face of clear evidence that President Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his surrogates have promoted wild and demonstrably false conspiracy theories that voting machines changed the votes needed to deliver Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Last week, President ...

The final chapter of Barack Obama’s third memoir, A Promised Land, begins with an extensive review of the former president’s often-testy relationship with his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Claims that Obama was explicitly anti-Israel or anti-Semitic were always hyperbolic, but his ...

Enough!
Almost nine months into the American COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned so much about the disease, and yet almost nothing at all about how to confront it with policy. Or rather, we confront it with policies that make no sense, that do not relate to each other, and that impose all the costs of ...

Napa restaurateurs struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic met the news that California governor Gavin Newsom isn’t practicing the COVID guidelines that he preaches with outrage, despondence, and resignation.
“Disgraceful,” was the reaction from Napa Chamber of Commerce board member and ...

Senator Joni Ernst (R., Iowa) slammed allegations by Trump campaign legal counsel Sidney Powell on Thursday that Democratic and Republican politicians may have paid to change the general-election results.
President Trump’s legal team brought forward various accusations of voter fraud during a press ...

The audacious French filmmaker Bruno Dumont presents Joan of Arc (Jeanne) as more than a sequel to his 2017 Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc. Having exhausted the ideas of the first film, Dumont goes back at the subject to find new relevance. He presents the saint’s final agony — her personal and ...

