Episode 279: If It’s a Conspiracy, It’s Time to Prove It

Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, seen on video camera viewfinders as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, D.C., November 19, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, Alexandra, and Maddy discuss the latest in the post-election fight, NYC’s school closures, and allegations against Raphael Warnock.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Andy on the post-election litigation

• Jim: Also Andy!

• Maddy: Jim Geraghty’s writings

• Alexandra: Jay Nordlinger’s piece on conservatism

Light items:

• Rich: Getting a haircut

• Jim: His son playing flag-football; his new novel is out

• Maddy: Her soon-to-be-released Christmas single

• Alexandra: Christmas and Advent

Sponsors:

Lexham Press

The DC Today from The Bahnsen Group

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.