Episode 279: If It’s a Conspiracy, It’s Time to Prove It

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, seen on video camera viewfinders as he speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results during a news conference in Washington, D.C., November 19, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, Alexandra, and Maddy discuss the latest in the post-election fight, NYC’s school closures, and allegations against Raphael Warnock.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Andy on the post-election litigation
• Jim: Also Andy!
• Maddy: Jim Geraghty’s writings
• Alexandra: Jay Nordlinger’s piece on conservatism

Light items:
• Rich: Getting a haircut
• Jim: His son playing flag-football; his new novel is out
• Maddy: Her soon-to-be-released Christmas single
• Alexandra: Christmas and Advent

Sponsors:
Lexham Press
The DC Today from The Bahnsen Group

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More

Checkmate in Pennsylvania for the Trump Campaign

By
Realistically speaking, the legal battle over the 2020 election is over. As I explained over the weekend, from President Trump’s perspective, that battle is beset by a fatal mismatch between (a) what his campaign is in a position to allege and prove, and (b) the remedy -- i.e., the potential number of votes ... Read More

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More

Doomed to Repeat

By
Enough! Almost nine months into the American COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned so much about the disease, and yet almost nothing at all about how to confront it with policy. Or rather, we confront it with policies that make no sense, that do not relate to each other, and that impose all the costs of ... Read More
A Second Joan of Arc Film Challenges Us All

By
The audacious French filmmaker Bruno Dumont presents Joan of Arc (Jeanne) as more than a sequel to his 2017 Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc. Having exhausted the ideas of the first film, Dumont goes back at the subject to find new relevance. He presents the saint’s final agony — her personal and ... Read More

