Episode 280: A Bridge Too Far?

(Leah Millis/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Trump legal team’s collapse, the Trump administration’s legacy, and much more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Joseph Epstein’s piece in the forthcoming 65th-anniversary edition of the magazine

• Charlie: RVB’s piece “Biden’s Gun-Registration Scheme Would Cost Firearm Owners Billions — If It Passed Congress and Americans Complied”

• MBD: Joseph Sullivan’s piece “The U.S. Middle Class’s Exceptionally Long Decline — and Recent Recovery”

Light items:

• Rich: Making Boston Cream Pie

• Charlie: The Gentlemen

• MBD: The email app Chuck

Favorite Thanksgiving Traditions:

• Rich: The day itself

• Charlie: Thanksgiving stuffing, football

• MBD: Roasting a big turkey

Favorite Thanksgiving Side:

• Rich: Any stuffing

• Charlie: The stuffing

• MBD: Mashed potatoes

Sponsors:

Black Rifle Coffee

American Story Podcast

Quip

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.