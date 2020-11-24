Podcasts The Editors

Episode 280: A Bridge Too Far?

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
(Leah Millis/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Trump legal team’s collapse, the Trump administration’s legacy, and much more.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Joseph Epstein’s piece in the forthcoming 65th-anniversary edition of the magazine
• Charlie: RVB’s piece “Biden’s Gun-Registration Scheme Would Cost Firearm Owners Billions — If It Passed Congress and Americans Complied
• MBD: Joseph Sullivan’s piece “The U.S. Middle Class’s Exceptionally Long Decline — and Recent Recovery

Light items:
• Rich: Making Boston Cream Pie
• Charlie: The Gentlemen
• MBD: The email app Chuck

Favorite Thanksgiving Traditions:
• Rich: The day itself
• Charlie: Thanksgiving stuffing, football
• MBD: Roasting a big turkey

Favorite Thanksgiving Side:
• Rich: Any stuffing
• Charlie: The stuffing
• MBD: Mashed potatoes

Sponsors:
Black Rifle Coffee
American Story Podcast
Quip

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Coming Anti-COVID Restriction Backlash

By
The backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and cultural eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic anti-lockdown demonstrations last spring, and it has driven ... Read More
U.S.

The Coming Anti-COVID Restriction Backlash

By
The backlash is coming. It already seems clear that the first major political and cultural eruption of the Biden years will be a roiling populist backlash against the next round of COVID restrictions. We saw this sentiment play out in sporadic anti-lockdown demonstrations last spring, and it has driven ... Read More
Books

Jordan Peterson v. the Publishing Mob

By
Staff at Penguin Random House Canada have “confronted management” about the decision to publish Jordan Peterson’s book in an “emotional town hall,” Vice reports. Peterson’s Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life will be released in March 2021. Apparently, one “junior employee who is a member of the ... Read More
Books

Jordan Peterson v. the Publishing Mob

By
Staff at Penguin Random House Canada have “confronted management” about the decision to publish Jordan Peterson’s book in an “emotional town hall,” Vice reports. Peterson’s Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life will be released in March 2021. Apparently, one “junior employee who is a member of the ... Read More
Elections

To ‘Steal’ an Election

By
Dan has a good article on the homepage, the main point of which is that the system worked, since Trump’s efforts to reverse the election failed. Certainly I agree with him about that. But he also finds charges that Trump tried to “steal” the election “overheated.” Since I made such a claim myself, I ... Read More
Elections

To ‘Steal’ an Election

By
Dan has a good article on the homepage, the main point of which is that the system worked, since Trump’s efforts to reverse the election failed. Certainly I agree with him about that. But he also finds charges that Trump tried to “steal” the election “overheated.” Since I made such a claim myself, I ... Read More
Loading...