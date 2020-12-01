Podcasts The Editors

Episode 281: A Cabinet of Caretakers

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters following an online meeting with members of the National Governors Association (NGA) executive committee in Wilmington, Del., November 19, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Biden’s cabinet picks, the Trump campaign’s PA lawsuit loss, and what a post-COVID vaccine world will look like.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Alvin Felzenberg’s piece in the upcoming anniversary issue
• Charlie: KDW’s piece on raising admission to national parks
• MBD: Ramesh’s piece in the upcoming anniversary issue

Light items:
• Rich: Family history
• Charlie: His wife’s encounter with a bee
• MBD: Ted Lasso

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

