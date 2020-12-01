Episode 281: A Cabinet of Caretakers

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Biden’s cabinet picks, the Trump campaign’s PA lawsuit loss, and what a post-COVID vaccine world will look like.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Alvin Felzenberg’s piece in the upcoming anniversary issue
• Charlie: KDW’s piece on raising admission to national parks
• MBD: Ramesh’s piece in the upcoming anniversary issue
Light items:
• Rich: Family history
• Charlie: His wife’s encounter with a bee
• MBD: Ted Lasso
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.