Episode 281: A Cabinet of Caretakers

President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters following an online meeting with members of the National Governors Association (NGA) executive committee in Wilmington, Del., November 19, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Biden’s cabinet picks, the Trump campaign’s PA lawsuit loss, and what a post-COVID vaccine world will look like.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Alvin Felzenberg’s piece in the upcoming anniversary issue

• Charlie: KDW’s piece on raising admission to national parks

• MBD: Ramesh’s piece in the upcoming anniversary issue

Light items:

• Rich: Family history

• Charlie: His wife’s encounter with a bee

• MBD: Ted Lasso

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.