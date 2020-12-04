Podcasts The Editors

Episode 282: Dark Moments in the Post-Election Phase

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Trump returns from Camp David to the White House in Washington, D.C., November 29, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the unending post-election mess, and the hypocrisy of CA politicians.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Matt Continetti in the 65th-anniversary edition
• Charlie: Andy McCarthy’s post-election litigation coverage
• Jim: Veronique de Rugy’s post “The Silent Victims of This Pandemic

Light items:
• Rich: Amazing sports calls
• Charlie: Playing Old Maid with his son
• Jim: Making Thanksgiving dinner with his family

Sponsors:
Black Rifle Coffee
Circe Institute

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Politics & Policy

Biden’s Unhelpful Mask Stance

By
On the menu today: Joe Biden brings his own problems to the national stage, declaring that he wants Americans to wear masks until the end of his first 100 days in office -- well after the 100 million most vulnerable Americans will be vaccinated! -- and warns that the nation’s death toll from the pandemic will ... Read More
Can Joe Biden Pardon Himself?

By
John Yoo argues that once he’s president, he can. He mentions the contrary possibility that the pardon power mentioned in the Constitution was understood to refer to a power to pardon someone other than the pardoner. He does not, however, defeat this possibility. He stacks the deck by presenting the argument ... Read More
Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
The Post-Election Madness Gets Worse

By
On the menu today: Two lawyers who aren’t formally on the president’s legal team but who keep filing lawsuits on his behalf tell Georgia Republicans to not vote in the Senate runoffs; Michael Flynn endorses a call for “limited martial law” and a “re-vote” of the presidential election; and the ... Read More
Fifteen Things That Caught My Eye Today: Ethiopia, A One-Year-Old Dies in D.C., Archbishop Chaput on Biden and Communion & More (December 4, 2020)

By
(1) Washington Post: 1-year-old Carmelo Duncan is the latest victim of gun violence in D.C. as homicides hit a 15-year high Dozens of mourners gathered Thursday night in the block where Carmelo was killed. They offered prayers for his family and for other families that have lost loved ones to gun violence, the ... Read More
