Episode 283: And Yet, the Electors Are Unmoved

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss Trump’s attempts to sway electors, the lackluster Warnock-Loeffler debate, and Biden’s troubling pick of Xavier Becerra to head HHS.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: The books section of the 65th-anniversary magazine

• Charlie: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “England’s Top School Fires Teacher for Thought Crimes”

• Alexandra: Rick Brookhiser’s piece “The Anti-American Iconoclasm of the Statue-Topplers”

Light items:

• Rich: Warmer climates

• Charlie: Living through a Florida chill

• Alexandra: Curating her Christmas/Advent Spotify playlist

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.