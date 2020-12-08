Podcasts The Editors

Episode 283: And Yet, the Electors Are Unmoved

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
North Carolina Electoral College representatives sign the Certificates of Vote in the State Capitol building in Raleigh, N.C., December 19, 2016. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss Trump’s attempts to sway electors, the lackluster Warnock-Loeffler debate, and Biden’s troubling pick of Xavier Becerra to head HHS.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The books section of the 65th-anniversary magazine
• Charlie: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “England’s Top School Fires Teacher for Thought Crimes
• Alexandra: Rick Brookhiser’s piece “The Anti-American Iconoclasm of the Statue-Topplers

Light items:
• Rich: Warmer climates
• Charlie: Living through a Florida chill
• Alexandra: Curating her Christmas/Advent Spotify playlist

Sponsors:
Donors Trust
The American Story podcast

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

U.S.

Our Brave New Biden World


America traditionally has not reinvented reality after an election, although prior presidential winners have often tried, as in the fashion of our politics. But the new powers of social media, Silicon Valley, and a woke media have made reality-changing now a reality. Suddenly Antifa and BLM have all but ... Read More
Health Care

Bad News on the COVID Front


On the menu today: There’s no getting around it -- the numbers for new cases, hospitalizations, ICU-bed use, and deaths from COVID-19 are getting worse than ever, even as the first vaccinations are almost ready to start; Andy McCarthy explains a bit more about “safe harbor day”; Kevin Williamson wonders if ... Read More
Education

Electives vs. ‘Life Skills’


George Leef sniffs that North Carolina State University undergraduates can satisfy their “general education” requirements with such electives as “Plants in Folklore, Myth, and Religion” and “Concert Dance History.” I am unscandalized by this. Concert dance is a category of performance that ... Read More
