Episode 283: And Yet, the Electors Are Unmoved

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss Trump’s attempts to sway electors, the lackluster Warnock-Loeffler debate, and Biden’s troubling pick of Xavier Becerra to head HHS.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: The books section of the 65th-anniversary magazine
• Charlie: Cameron Hilditch’s piece “England’s Top School Fires Teacher for Thought Crimes”
• Alexandra: Rick Brookhiser’s piece “The Anti-American Iconoclasm of the Statue-Topplers”
Light items:
• Rich: Warmer climates
• Charlie: Living through a Florida chill
• Alexandra: Curating her Christmas/Advent Spotify playlist
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.