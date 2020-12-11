Podcasts The Editors

Episode 284: This Ain’t It, Tex

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Texas State Capitol in Austin. (CrackerClips/Getty Images)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Texas’s ridiculous lawsuit, the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, and the Democratic outcry over General Austin.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Ryan Mills’s piece “The Data Analysts Who Believe They’ve Uncovered Widespread Illegal Voting in Georgia
• Charlie: Jim Geraghty’s post “Is Biden Just Picking His Cabinet Nominees at Random?
• Jim: Andy McCarthy’s recent pieces and posts

Light items:
• Rich: iPhone woes
• Charlie: Little Einsteins
• Jim: Christmas specials

Notes:
Jim’s Hunter Biden timeline

Sponsors:
Black Rifle Coffee
Caucus Room

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Law & the Courts

Barr’s Critics Should Reconsider

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr kept the investigation of Hunter Biden secret until after the election, which blows up a lot of the demonization and criticism of him since he stepped into the Department of Justice; the Food and Drug Administration expects to start jabbing Americans with the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Glory of Trump’s Judges

By
One of President Donald Trump’s foremost achievements has been to erect a formidable obstacle to his own post-election legal challenges. The federal judiciary, now seeded throughout with Trump-nominated judges, has given the back of its hand to pro-Trump election litigation, with Trump judges issuing notably ... Read More
