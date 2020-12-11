Episode 284: This Ain’t It, Tex

Texas State Capitol in Austin. (CrackerClips/Getty Images)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Texas’s ridiculous lawsuit, the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, and the Democratic outcry over General Austin.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Ryan Mills’s piece “The Data Analysts Who Believe They’ve Uncovered Widespread Illegal Voting in Georgia”

• Charlie: Jim Geraghty’s post “Is Biden Just Picking His Cabinet Nominees at Random?”

• Jim: Andy McCarthy’s recent pieces and posts

Light items:

• Rich: iPhone woes

• Charlie: Little Einsteins

• Jim: Christmas specials

Notes:

Jim’s Hunter Biden timeline

Sponsors:

Black Rifle Coffee

Caucus Room

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.