Episode 285: The Electors Have Spoken

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Texas lawsuit, speculate on how well Mitch McConnell will work with the Biden administration, and look at some wild calls for state secession.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Jimmy Quinn
• Charlie: KDW’s “The Tuesday”
• MBD: Andy McCarthy
Light items:
• Rich: Another great sports call
• Charlie: Making a gingerbread house
• MBD: Holiday cookie making
Sponsors:
BRCC
Claremont’s podcast The American Story
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a church in Colorado, as well as a Catholic priest and a rabbi in New Jersey, who challenged coronavirus restrictions on worship services in their states.
The court issued an unsigned order reversing lower federal court rulings that declined to block the ...
Read More
Pro-Trump protesters and Antifa clashed in some pretty ugly scenes this weekend.
After a year of riots, looting, violent clashes, you didn’t have to be a wide-eyed paranoid to worry the runaway passions would lead to widespread violence on Election Day or shortly thereafter. In America’s biggest cities, ...
Read More
If there’s one thing that the Hunter Biden laptop episode has proven, it is that former directors of the Central Intelligence Agency aren’t as adept at evaluating evidence as advertised.
Five former directors or acting directors of the CIA signed a letter asserting that the laptop, first reported by the ...
Read More
In a report released earlier this year from the American Enterprise Institute, Lyman Stone tracked the history of religious belief, behavior, and association in the United States since the Founding. It’s a magisterial work, and I encourage readers to download the report here and peruse it for ...
Read More
Even Donald Trump’s supporters should welcome the Supreme Court’s decision late Friday to deny Texas’s claim that four battleground states had unconstitutionally run their 2020 presidential elections. It reaffirmed the half-century conservative effort to restore constitutional limits on the power of the ...
Read More
Somehow, I doubt even Bill Buckley could have predicted that “standing athwart history, yelling stop” would have meant, in 2020, an actual plea in the United States of America to repudiate the failed and catastrophic economic worldview of the 20th century. Yet here we are. And perhaps even more surprisingly ...
Read More
On the menu today: Something of a stream-of-consciousness Jolt this morning, starting with contemplating how we can consume bad news in a troubled world and still keep our sanity and good cheer; what cults offer their members and how that relates to our current political environment; and Attorney General William ...
Read More
The Electoral College formally convened in the 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday and elected Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States by a vote of 306 to 232.
Biden beat President Trump by 4.3 percentage points in the national popular vote, but if you want to understand how close ...
Read More
With the news that yet another Silicon Valley software innovator, Oracle, is moving its headquarters and most of its employees to Texas, cynics are declaring that California should adopt a new state song: “All of My Ex’s (Executives) Live in Texas.”
Oracle joins a growing list of companies that have ...
Read More
