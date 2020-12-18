Podcasts The Editors

Episode 286: ‘What’s Up, Doc?’

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Jill Biden answers press questions after a conversation about school reopening in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak during a Biden presidential campaign appearance at the Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake, Minn., September 9, 2020. (Nicole Neri/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, the illustrious Rich Lowry is joined by the eminent Charles C. W. Cooke and the distinguished Jim Geraghty to discuss Jill Biden’s claim to the title of “Doctor,” arguments over the COVID vaccine, and much more.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece “The Contradictions and Conceptual Errors of Jill Biden’s Garbage Dissertation
• Charlie: Kyle Smith’s piece “Jill Biden’s Garbage Dissertation, Explained
• Jim: Kyle Smith’s piece “Jill Biden’s Doctorate Is Garbage Because Her Dissertation Is Garbage

Light items:
• Rich: First snow
• Charlie: Tetris
• Jim: School day

Sponsors:
BRCC
Caucus Room

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by the esteemed and celebrated Sarah C. Schutte.

NR PLUS Elections

‘It Must Have Been Stolen’

By
How can you spot a stolen election? Maybe just as important, how can you spot an election that isn’t stolen? You can never be entirely certain when the margins are fairly close, which is why stolen-election theories hold a natural attraction for conspiracy-minded partisans. But in terms of evidence, there are ... Read More
Disgrace after Defeat

By &
It had long been obvious that if Trump lost the election, his exit would be graceless. It was hard to see him conceding defeat in any circumstance, even if he got buried in a landslide. Having flouted norms throughout his presidency, there was no way that he would begin honoring them on his way out the door. ... Read More
Why American Children Stopped Believing in God

By
In a report released earlier this year from the American Enterprise Institute, Lyman Stone tracked the history of religious belief, behavior, and association in the United States since the Founding. It’s a magisterial work, and I encourage readers to download the report here and peruse it for ... Read More

