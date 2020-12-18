Episode 286: ‘What’s Up, Doc?’

Jill Biden answers press questions after a conversation about school reopening in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak during a Biden presidential campaign appearance at the Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake, Minn., September 9, 2020. (Nicole Neri/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, the illustrious Rich Lowry is joined by the eminent Charles C. W. Cooke and the distinguished Jim Geraghty to discuss Jill Biden’s claim to the title of “Doctor,” arguments over the COVID vaccine, and much more.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Kyle Smith’s piece “The Contradictions and Conceptual Errors of Jill Biden’s Garbage Dissertation”

• Charlie: Kyle Smith’s piece “Jill Biden’s Garbage Dissertation, Explained”

• Jim: Kyle Smith’s piece “Jill Biden’s Doctorate Is Garbage Because Her Dissertation Is Garbage”

Light items:

• Rich: First snow

• Charlie: Tetris

• Jim: School day

