A man looks around as the numerals 2 and 0 are on display for News Year’s Eve at Times Square in New York City, December 11, 2019. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

It’s been quite the year, and today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss its boldest political moves, worst campaign moments, most memorable sports games, and everything in between. They also talk about their hopes and fears for the world in 2021.

Sponsors:

BRCC

Taser

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.