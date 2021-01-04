Episode 289: The Party Line

President Donald Trump speaks about legislation for additional coronavirus aid in the Oval Office at the White House, July 20, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss the president’s call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, the Hawley and Cruz electoral-vote objection, and Georgia’s impending special elections.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Daniel Tenreiro on big tech and anti-trust laws

• Charlie: Dan McLaughlin on the closest elections in American history

• MBD: Yuval Levin on the Corner

Light items:

• Rich: Old episodes of Get Smart

• Charlie: Taking his kids to the Navy Seal museum

• MBD: The Mandalorian

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.