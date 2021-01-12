Podcasts The Editors

Episode 292: The Social-Media Crackdown

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
(Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, and Michael discuss the impending impeachment, concerns about violence leading up to Election Day, and recent Big Tech censorship.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Rick Hess’s piece “Betsy DeVos and the Poisonous Politics of Malice She Endured
• Jim: Jack Butler’s “Madison Cawthorn Is a Disappointment
• MBD: KDW’s “The End of the GOP

Light items:
• Rich: Baseball cards
• Jim: Travelers
• MBD: Steven Isserlis

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.

