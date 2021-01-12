Episode 292: The Social-Media Crackdown

(Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, and Michael discuss the impending impeachment, concerns about violence leading up to Election Day, and recent Big Tech censorship.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Rick Hess’s piece “Betsy DeVos and the Poisonous Politics of Malice She Endured”

• Jim: Jack Butler’s “Madison Cawthorn Is a Disappointment”

• MBD: KDW’s “The End of the GOP”

Light items:

• Rich: Baseball cards

• Jim: Travelers

• MBD: Steven Isserlis

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.