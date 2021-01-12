Episode 292: The Social-Media Crackdown

Today on The Editors, Rich, Jim, and Michael discuss the impending impeachment, concerns about violence leading up to Election Day, and recent Big Tech censorship.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Rick Hess’s piece “Betsy DeVos and the Poisonous Politics of Malice She Endured”
• Jim: Jack Butler’s “Madison Cawthorn Is a Disappointment”
• MBD: KDW’s “The End of the GOP”
Light items:
• Rich: Baseball cards
• Jim: Travelers
• MBD: Steven Isserlis
Sponsers:
Boll and Branch
Babbel
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.